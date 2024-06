La madre di Assange: finalmente il suo calvario sta per finire

epa02498547 Christine Assange (C), the mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, addresses to the world media outside the High Court in London, Britain, 16 December 2010. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was set free after nine days in a London prison, but faces a fresh legal battle over his extradition to Sweden on sex allegations. The High Court in London granted Assange bail, dismissing an appeal against attempts by the prosecuting authorities to stop him being freed. EPA/PETER MACDIARMID / POOL