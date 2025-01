La Lombardia dice no all'alcol test gratis nei locali

epa11548896 A Romanian driver delivers air samples for an alcohol test during a preventive action, organized by the General Police Inspectorate, on the A2 Bucharest - Constanta highway, southeast of Bucharest, Romania, 14 August 2024. In Romania, all state employees will have a mini-holiday between 15 and 18 August, for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary feast celebrated on 15 August by Orthodox believers. About 24,500 employees of the Ministry of the Interior will be mobilized across the country to supervise public order and traffic in the resorts, on tourist routes, in leisure areas and in crowded places such as stations, airports, ports, fairs, and houses of worship. The highest rate of deaths from road accidents, among all European Union states, was recorded in Romania (86 deaths per one million inhabitants), according to the data published in 2022 by the European Statistical Office. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT