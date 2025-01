La Jihad islamica pubblica un video dell'ostaggio Arbel Yehoud

epa11836607 People watch a live stream on big screen that reports on the release of three Israeli female hostages, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross in hostages square, outside of the Kirya military base, as the ceasefire in Gaza comes into effect, in Tel Aviv, Israel, 19 January 2025. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA/ABIR SULTAN