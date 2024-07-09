La gauche mette in guardia Macron sulla conferma di Attal

epaselect epa11466050 French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal addresses the media after the announcement of the results of the second round of the legislative elections at Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. Attal announced that he would hand in his resignation on 08 July. France voted in the second round of the legislative elections on 07 July. According to the first official results, the left-wing New Popular Front (Nouveau Front populaire, NFP) was ahead of President Macron's party and Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN). EPA/VALENTINA CAMU