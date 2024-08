La gauche ai francesi, 'grave inerzia Macron,pronti a governare'

epa11409513 (Front row) French Politician Helene Bidard (L), French Senator and former presidential candidate of the Green party (EELV) Yannick Jadot (3-L), Secretary of the French Communist (PCF) Party Fabien Roussel (5-L), First Secretary of the Socialist Party Olivier Faure (6-L), French National Secretary of The Ecologists party Marine Tondelier (C-L), French member of Parliament for La France Insoumise (LFI) party Manuel Bompard (C) and French member of Parliament for La France Insoumise (LFI) party Mathilde Panot (2-R) pose for a group photograph following a press conference to announce the program of the newly elected pact Nouveau Front Populaire 'lit. New Popular Front' at the Maison de la Chimie in Paris, France, 14 June 2024. Nouveau Front Populaire presented its program for the upcoming snap parliamentary election. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA