La Francia alza il livello di allerta attentati dopo Mosca

epa10723162 French soldiers, part of the national security plan 'Vigipirate', keep watch as they secure the area near the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, early 03 July 2023. Violence broke out all over France after police fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. The French Interior Ministry released a provisional bulletin for 02 July reporting, on the fifth night of rioting, 719 people arrested nationwide and 45 police officers or gendarmes injured. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS