La Finlandia indaga su nuova rottura cavo con la Svezia

epa10911802 Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (L) and Rear Admiral Markku Hassinen, Deputy Chief of the Border Guard, attend a press conference on the damaged pipeline and cables in the Baltic Sea, in Helsinki, Finland, 10 October 2023. Finland's government on 10 October 2023 said the damages at an underwater gas pipeline and telecommunications cable between Finland and Estonia were likely a result of outside activity yet still to be investigated further. EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN