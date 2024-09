La fauna della Bolivia a rischio a causa degli incendi

epa11588325 A jaguar cub plays in a shelter for animals rescued from forest fires in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 02 September 2024. (Issued 05 September 2024). Forest fires in Bolivia have already consumed more than 4 million hectares and put at risk its large fauna, one of the most diverse in the world, and fire-fighting rescuers have transferred several injured animals to shelters. EPA/Luis Gandarillas