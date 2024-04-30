La duchessa di Edimburgo a Kiev, con un messaggio del re

epa10185447 Sophie (R), Countess of Wessex, meets the public as she arrives at the Manchester Central Library to view the civic Book of Condolence for late Queen Elizabeth II, in Manchester, Britain, 15 September 2022. The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Manchester to view floral tributes left by the public in St Ann's Square and to light a memorial candle at Manchester Cathedral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 08 September 2022. The late Queen's lying in state in London's Westminster Hall will last for four days and will end in the morning of the state funeral on 19 September. EPA/Adam Vaughan