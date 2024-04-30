La duchessa di Edimburgo a Kiev, con un messaggio del re
ROMA, 30 APR - La duchessa di Edimburgo Sophie, moglie del principe Edoardo, si è recata in visita in Ucraina "per dimostrare solidarietà alle donne, agli uomini e ai bambini colpiti dalla guerra". La duchessa è il primo membro della famiglia reale britannica a visitare il Paese dall'inizio dell'invasione russa nel 2022. Lo riferiscono i media ucraini. A Kiev Sophie ha incontrato il presidente Vladimir Zelensky e la first lady Olena Zelenska e ha dato loro un messaggio privato del re Carlo III.
