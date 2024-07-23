La direttrice del Secret Service si è dimessa

epa11491683 US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appears before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on oversight of the Secret Service and the attempted assassination of former US President Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2024. Cheatle testified before lawmakers demanding answers and calling for her resignation after former US President Donald J. Trump was injured in an assassination attempt on 13 July 2024. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS