La Danimarca stanzia 2 mld di euro per difendere la Groenlandia

The Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise, its crew and a team of independent scientists are at Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden Glacier (known as '79 Glacier') at 79 degrees north, in remote northeast Greenland, to study the effects of climate change in the Arctic, and its influence on sea level rise worldwide. Glacialogists Dr Gordon Hamilton from University of Maine's Climate Change institute and Dr Leigh Stearns from the University of Kansas, together with Oceanographers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, are working together on the first study of the glacier since 1995. 79 Glacier sits in a deep fjord, or trough, which continues, below sea level, 700-800km into the heart of Greenland's Ice Sheet. The glacier drains about 10% of Greenland's ice sheet, so any changes at the front of the glacier are more likely to propagate far inland, affecting the 'mass balance' of the ice sheet, and Greenland's growing contribution to sea level rise. Greenpeace is sending a message from the Arctic to heads of state to deliver an agreement that is ambitious, fair and binding at the upcoming Copenhagen Climate Summit and that developed countries commit to cutting their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent by 2020, and provide $140 billion of investment per year to help developing countries adapt to the climate change impacts they are already experiencing.