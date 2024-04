La crisi della siccità in Messico colpisce 8 municipi su 10

epa11233528 A view of a dry and cracked ground due to rising temperatures and lack of rain at the El Aroussia dam in Tebourba, Manouba region, Tunisia, 21 March 2024. Tunisia has suffered from a drought and a decline in dam reserves, due to climate change. The last three years have been marked by high temperatures and low rainfall rates. According to the latest data published by the General Directorate of Dams and Major Hydraulic Works, the reserves of Tunisian dams totaled 543,483 cubic meters until mid-December 2023, while the average reserves of the last three years, at the same period, were 859,791 cubic meters, thus recording a drop of more than 300,00 meters cubes. World Water Day will be marked on 22 March. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA