La Cooperazione allo sviluppo italiana protegge i mari caraibici

epa10440175 A person swims in the sea, in Cancun, Mexico (Issued 30 January 2023). Tourism in the Caribbean rebounded in 2022 after the pandemic with historic figures on the Mexican beaches of Cancun, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and an almost complete recovery in Colombia, although still with lags in Cuba. In Mexico, a country that concentrates almost half of the international tourism in Latin America, according to the consultants Statista and Latinometrics, Quintana Roo had a record of more than 30 million arrivals at the Cancun airport, according to the state government. EPA/Alonso Cupul