La Colombia chiede l'arresto di Maduro alla Corte internazionale

epa11553784 The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, speaks during a pro-government rally in Caracas, Venezuela, 17 August 2024. Maduro asked Parliament to approve 'very quickly' the law against fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimes, which contemplates, among other things, sanctioning those who promote acts of 'violence' in the country, a product of 'intolerance.' EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ