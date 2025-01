La Colombia chiede a Cuba l'estradizione dei vertici dell'Eln

epa11847861 The Attorney General of Colombia, Luz Adriana Camargo speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 23 January 2025. The Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences reported receiving 41 bodies, including those of a 19-month-old baby and two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, of victims of the recent violence between guerrilla groups in the northeastern Catatumbo region, which authorities estimate has resulted in between 60 and 80 deaths. EPA/CARLOS ORTEGA