La Cina sostiene la nuova risoluzione Onu su cessate fuoco

epa11230713 Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian gestures as he holds a press conference in Beijing, China, 20 March 2024. Hong Kong on 19 March passed a new national security law, called Article 23, which has sparked international concerns about its impact on press freedom, religious freedom, and fundamental rights. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian mentioned China's 'strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition' to the countries and institutions slandering the legislation. EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES