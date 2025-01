La chiacchierata tra Obama e Trump diventa virale sul web

epa11815128 Former US President Barack Obama (L) speaks to US President-elect Donald Trump (C) next to Melania Trump at the state funeral for former US President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2025. Carter, the 39th US president, died at age 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, on 29 December 2024. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL