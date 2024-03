La Casa Imperiale del Giappone sbarca sui social media

epa11173957 (L-R) Japanese Princess Kako, Crown Princess Kiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, and Princess Aiko greet well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan 23 February 2024. Japanese Emperor Naruhito appeared to greet the public on his 64th birthday, flanked by Empress Masako and other members of the Japanese Royal Family. EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL