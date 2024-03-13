La Camera Usa approva la legge per vietare TikTok
epa11156763 A sign is on display at TikTok in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 February 2024. The city of New York, along with the school district and health organizations, filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that their services damage the mental health of young adults and children. The lawsuit was also filed in the Los Angeles County branch of the California Superior Court because of the company's ties to the area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
AA
WASHINGTON, 13 MAR - La Camera americana ha approvato a larga maggioranza la legge che apre la strada al divieto ad usare TikTok negli Stati Uniti. La misura, infatti, concede sei mesi all'azienda cinese ByteDance per vendere la piattaforma che, altrimenti, sarà bandita. Sono circa 170 milioni gli americani che usano TikTok, incluso il presidente Joe Biden. Ora le legge passa al Senato, dove non è detto che sarà approvata.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti