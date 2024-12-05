Killer di Ny, investigatori trovano una bottiglia e un telefono
epa11756728 Police investigators at the scene where UnitedHealthcareâ€™s CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in an apparent targeted attack as he was en-route to to attend UnitedHealthcareâ€™s annual investor conference in New York, New York, USA, 04 December 2024. The masked gunman is still being sought following the early morning shooting in Manhattan after fleeing towards Central Park. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
WASHINGTON, 04 DIC - Gli agenti di polizia che stanno investigando sull'omicidio del ceo di UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson a Manhattan hanno recuperato una bottiglia e un cellulare che appartengono al killer e che potrebbero essere fondamentali per rintracciarlo. Lo riferiscono fonti informate alla Cnn. Gli investigatori ritengono che il killer abbia acquistato la bottiglia d'acqua pochi minuti prima di aprire il fuoco contro il ceo in uno Starbucks dietro l'angolo.
