Killer di Ny, investigatori trovano una bottiglia e un telefono

epa11756728 Police investigators at the scene where UnitedHealthcareâ€™s CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in an apparent targeted attack as he was en-route to to attend UnitedHealthcareâ€™s annual investor conference in New York, New York, USA, 04 December 2024. The masked gunman is still being sought following the early morning shooting in Manhattan after fleeing towards Central Park. EPA/JUSTIN LANE