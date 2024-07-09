Kiev, uccisi 559 bambini ucraini dall'inizio della guerra
epa11466661 Medics attend to an injured child at the site of a rocket strike on the 'Okhmadyt' children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 July 2024 amid the undoing Russian invasion. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure and the children's hospital. At least seven people were killed and 25 injured as result of shelling in Kyiv according to the State Emergency Service report. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 09 LUG - Almeno 559 bambini sono stati uccisi in Ucraina e altri 1.449 sono rimasti feriti dall'inizio dell'invasione del Paese da parte delle forze russe: lo ha reso noto su Facebook l'ufficio del Procuratore generale, come riporta Ukrinform. Il nuovo bilancio include quattro bambini morti ieri a Kiev a causa del massiccio attacco missilistico russo, che ha colpito anche un ospedale pediatrico della capitale, aggiunge la fonte.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti