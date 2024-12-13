Kiev, 'sull'Ucraina anche 4 missili ipersonici russi'
ROMA, 13 DIC - Le forze russe hanno attaccato l'Ucraina tra ieri pomeriggio e questa mattina anche con quattro missili ipersonici, i cosiddetti 'Kinzhal': lo scrive su Telegram l'Aeronautica militare di Kiev. Le forze russe hanno lanciato sull'Ucraina tra ieri pomeriggio e questa mattina 94 missili e 193 droni, che "ancora una volta hanno colpito principalmente le strutture energetiche" del Paese: lo ha reso noto su Telegram l'Aeronautica militare di Kiev, aggiungendo che le difese aeree ucraine hanno abbattuto 81 missili e 80 droni nemici, mentre altri 105 velivoli senza pilota non hanno raggiunto gli obiettivi.
