Kiev, 'stiamo preparando le risposte all'attacco odierno'
epa11003554 A handout photo made available by the presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) taking part in a meeting with commanders at the headquarters of the Defense Forces near a frontline close to Kupiansk during his working trip to Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 30 November 2023. President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov listened to a report on the operational situation in that area and hand State awards to Ukrainian servicemen. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT 36225 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 26 AGO - L'Ucraina sta preparando le sue risposte ai massicci bombardamenti russi di oggi: lo ha detto il ministro della Difesa di Kiev, Rustem Umerov, come riporta RBC-Ucraina. "La Russia ha colpito nuovamente le nostre città", ha affermato il ministro, sottolineando che questa è un'altra prova della necessità per l'Ucraina di avere capacità a lungo raggio e di eliminare le restrizioni sugli attacchi contro obiettivi militari nemici. "L'Ucraina sta preparando le sue risposte. Con armi di propria produzione", ha aggiunto Umerov.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti