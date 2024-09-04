Kiev, sale a 7 morti il bilancio dell'attacco a Leopoli

epa11582726 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (unseen) in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 September 2024, before the Grossi visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on the Russia controlled territory. Rafael Grossi and his team arrived to Ukraine attend the work of the IAEA monitoring mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES