Kiev, sale a 7 morti il bilancio dell'attacco a Leopoli
KIEV, 04 SET - Un attacco russo alla città occidentale di Leopoli in Ucraina ha ucciso sette persone, tra cui tre bambini, ha affermato il ministro ucraino degli Interni "In totale, sette persone sono morte a Leopoli, tra cui tre bambini", ha scritto il ministro degli Interni Igor Klymenko su Telegram.
