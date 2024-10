Kiev, sale a 5 morti il bilancio dell'attacco russo a Dnipro

epa11472008 Relatives, friends, and colleagues attend a farewell ceremony for Viktor Bragutsa, the doctor who was killed in a rocket attack on 08 July, near the ADONIS clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, 11 July 2024. Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles on 08 July, striking Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of different types were launched, striking residential buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital. A total of 29 people have been killed, including four children, and 117 others injured, including 10 children, as a result of shelling in Kyiv on 08 July, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO