Kiev, sale a 17 morti il bilancio del raid russo a Chernihiv
epa11283805 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows rescuers working at the site of a rocket strike in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, 17 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 11 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured, according to the State Emergency Service. A social infrastructure facility, a hospital, and several residential high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the morning rocket attack in Chernihiv, north of Kyiv. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 17 APR - E' salito ad almeno 17 morti e 61 feriti il bilancio dell'attacco russo alla città ucraina di Chernihiv. Lo hanno reso noto i servizi di emergenza citati dai media ucraini. Tra le vittime ci sono due bambini, mentre diverse decine di persone sono state ricoverate in ospedale. Anche tra i feriti si registra la presenza di bambini, almeno tre, secondo l'Ukrainska Pravda
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti