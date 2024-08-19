Kiev, 'russi avanzano, evacuare Pokrovsk entro due settimane'

epa11061414 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in the Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 06 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 11 people, including five children, were killed after Russian forces fired 'S-300' missiles at the Pokrovsky district in the Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin wrote on telegram, adding that Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community were 'struck the most'. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES