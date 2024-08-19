Kiev, 'russi avanzano, evacuare Pokrovsk entro due settimane'
epa11061414 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in the Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 06 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 11 people, including five children, were killed after Russian forces fired 'S-300' missiles at the Pokrovsky district in the Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin wrote on telegram, adding that Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community were 'struck the most'. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 19 AGO - Considerando il ritmo dell'avanzata dell'esercito russo, i residenti di Pokrovsk hanno una o due settimane per evacuare: lo affermano le autorità della città ucraina vicina al fronte di Donetsk, citate da Radio Liberty. Secondo Serhii Dobriak, capo dell'amministrazione militare di Pokrovsk, il ritmo delle evacuazioni è aumentato: ogni giorno 500-600 persone lasciano la città. "Ad oggi, tutto a Pokrovsk funziona ancora", ma "sappiamo che entro una settimana, queste operazioni si ridurranno gradualmente", ha detto Dobriak secondo cui l'evacuazione forzata dei bambini sarà implementata in città già questa settimana.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti