Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Kiev rivendica responsabilità assassinio Kirillov

epa11781870 A view of a scene of an explosion in Moscow, Russia 17 December 2024. According to a statement by the Investigative Committee of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in a blast outside of an apartment building in Moscow. The committee's statement said the explosive was hidden inside of an electric scooter. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
epa11781870 A view of a scene of an explosion in Moscow, Russia 17 December 2024. According to a statement by the Investigative Committee of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in a blast outside of an apartment building in Moscow. The committee's statement said the explosive was hidden inside of an electric scooter. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA

(ANSA-) - KIEV, 17 DIC - I servizi di sicurezza ucraini hanno rivendicato la responsabilità dell'assassinio del generale russo Igor Kirillov: lo afferma una fonte dei servizi all'agenzia di stampa Afp. (ANSA-).

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Suggeriti per te