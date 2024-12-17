Kiev rivendica responsabilità assassinio Kirillov
epa11781870 A view of a scene of an explosion in Moscow, Russia 17 December 2024. According to a statement by the Investigative Committee of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed in a blast outside of an apartment building in Moscow. The committee's statement said the explosive was hidden inside of an electric scooter. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
(ANSA-) - KIEV, 17 DIC - I servizi di sicurezza ucraini hanno rivendicato la responsabilità dell'assassinio del generale russo Igor Kirillov: lo afferma una fonte dei servizi all'agenzia di stampa Afp. (ANSA-).
