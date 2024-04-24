Kiev rivendica attacco a due depositi petroliferi in Russia
epa11089527 A still image taken from a handout video provided Â by the Russian Emergencies Ministry Press-Service shows Russian firefighters extinguishing a fire following a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot, near Bryansk, Bryansk region, Russia, 19 January 2024. Oil storage tanks caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, Russia's Bryansk region, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on telegram, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. Some 32 residents of the private sector were temporarily evacuated and more than 140 people were deployed to fight the fire. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 24 APR - Durante la notte droni dei servizi speciali ucraini (Sbu) hanno attaccato due depositi petroliferi nella regione russa di Smolensk, dove erano immagazzinati 26.000 metri cubi di carburante. Lo riferisce Rbc-Ucraina citando fonti che confermano le dichiarazioni del governatore russo Vasily Anokhin secondo cui due impianti energetici della regione occidentale russa hanno preso fuoco. Secondo le fonti, sono state attaccate due basi Rosneft. "Dopo potenti esplosioni, nelle strutture è scoppiato un vasto incendio. L'Sbu continua a distruggere le infrastrutture che forniscono carburante all'esercito russo in Ucraina", ha detto la fonte.
