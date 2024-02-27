Kiev, pioggia di missili e droni nella notte su 5 regioni

epa09861030 A destroyed Russian military vehicle on a road next to a recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 30 March 2022. Trostyanets was recaptured by the Ukrainian army after the town was under the control of Russian forces for over a month following the invasion on 24 February. The local residents claim that Russian soldiers were not letting bury the dead people, forcing many to leave their homes to move into those houses, and were looting in the town. Locals were saying that some of the town's residents were killed by Russian soldiers. When the Russian army was withdrawing from Trostyanets they stole many cars from local people, as well as different electronic devices. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY