Kiev, pioggia di 3 missili e 69 droni russi sull'Ucraina

epa10873863 Rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a hotel building in Cherkasy, central Ukraine, 21 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine recorded 43 rocket attacks overnight, 36 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said. A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy as a result of the missile attack. A fire broke out in the building and a market. At least seven people were injured and 10 others were evacuated. One person was rescued from the rubble, Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs wrote on telegram. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO