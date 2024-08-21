Kiev, pioggia di 3 missili e 69 droni russi sull'Ucraina
epa10873863 Rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a hotel building in Cherkasy, central Ukraine, 21 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine recorded 43 rocket attacks overnight, 36 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said. A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy as a result of the missile attack. A fire broke out in the building and a market. At least seven people were injured and 10 others were evacuated. One person was rescued from the rubble, Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs wrote on telegram. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO
AA
ROMA, 21 AGO - Le forze russe hanno lanciato la notte scorsa 3 missili e 69 droni sull'Ucraina, 66 dei quali sono stati abbattuti o messi fuori combattimento elettronicamente: lo ha reso noto su Telegram l'Aeronautica militare ucraina. Cinquanta droni sono stati abbattuti in 14 regioni inclusa quella di Kiev. Altri 16 sono stati intercettati con contromisure elettroniche. I russi hanno lanciato inoltre 2 missili balistici Iskander-M/KN-23 dalla regione di Voronezh e un missile guidato X-59/X-69 dalla regione di Kursk, che è stato distrutto. In mattinata un altro drone russo ha sorvolato la regione di Cherkasy ma non è chiaro se sia stato abbattuto
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti