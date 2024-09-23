Kiev, nuovo sfondamento della brigata d'assalto nel Kursk

epa11599072 A harvest combine of the farming enterprise â€˜Perspektiva Agroâ€™ works on soybean field near Kursk, Russia, 11 September 2024 Since 06 August, fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region, resulting in significant losses for the Russian agricultural sector. The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, has stated that 94 enterprises in eight border districts of the Kursk region have sustained damage, resulting in losses amounting to tens of billions of rubles and still rising. Furthermore, he confirmed that over 300,000 pigs and 26,000 cattle have been killed as a result of the ongoing conflict, which is preventing farmers in the Kursk region from harvesting approximately 160,000 hectares of crops. The region is currently under an anti-terrorist operation and a federal state of emergency. EPA/STRINGER