Kiev, 'non abbiamo nulla a che fare con l'attacco a Mosca'

epa11228545 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking with US Senator Graham during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2024. The US Republican Senator arrived in Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials amid the Russian invasion. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES