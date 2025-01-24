Kiev, niente negoziati Putin-Trump senza Europa e Ucraina
KIEV, 24 GEN - Non potranno esserci negoziati fra Vladimir Putin e Donald Trump sulla guerra in Ucraina senza la partecipazione dell'Europa e della stessa Ucraina. Lo afferma la presidenza a Kiev. "Lui (Putin) vuole negoziare il destino dell'Europa, senza l'Europa. E vuole parlare dell'Ucraina senza l'Ucraina", ha dichiarato su Telegram il capo dell'ufficio presidenziale ucraino Andriy Yermak. "Questo non accadrà. Putin deve tornare alla realtà, o verrà riportato indietro. Non è così che vanno le cose nel mondo moderno".
