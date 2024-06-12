Kiev, nella notte abbattuto un missile ipersonico russo

epa11064207 A handout picture made available by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration shows a scene of general destruction following a Russian rocket attack in the Dnipro region, Ukraine, 08 January 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Critical infrastructure as well as industrial, civilian and military facilities in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Khmelnytsky regions were struck by Russian shelling. Eighteen cruise missiles and eight shock drones from 59 air weapons attacking Ukraine were shot down, according to the Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces. EPA/Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration handout HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES