Kiev, 'nella notte abbattuti 61 droni russi su 103'

epa11717806 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a Russian attack on a building in the city of Brovary near Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 November 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least one person was injured following a Russian overnight combined attack in Kyiv's area, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU). According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops launched an overnight attack with six rockets of different types and 90 'Shahed' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Ukraine. EPA/SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 05 GEN - Le forze russe hanno attaccato l'Ucraina la notte scorsa con 103 droni, 61 dei quali sono stati abbattuti, mentre 42 droni-esca sono caduti in aree aperte: lo ha reso noto su Telegram l'Aeronautica militare di Kiev. Diverse case sono state danneggiate nella regione di Kharkiv a causa della caduta di un velivolo senza pilota colpito, si legge in un comunicato. I droni distrutti sono stati intercettati nelle regioni di Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr e Khmelnytskyi.

