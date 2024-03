Kiev, 'nella notte 7 feriti nel Sumy, anche bimbo di 10 anni'

epa11152423 A handout photo made available by the National Police of Ukraine shows the site of the shelling of the civilian hospital building in Selidove city of Donetsk area, Ukraine, 14 February 2024 amid the Russian invasion. At least three people were killed and another 12 were injured following a Russian strike on a five-floor residential building, and a part of a civilian hospital according to the State Emergency Service. according to the State Emergency Service. EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES