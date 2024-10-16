Kiev, 'nella notte 136 droni kamikaze russi sull'Ucraina'

epa11566035 A residential area during an electricity blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, 26 August 2024, after Russian shelling of all Ukraine territory. The main targets of shelling were electricity objects, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukraine experienced 127 missiles and 109 drones attack. The attack targeted critical civilian infrastructure across the country, resulting in casualties and injuries. The Ukrainian president expressed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that injured people are receiving necessary assistance. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO