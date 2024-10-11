Kiev, Mosca ha schierato 50.000 soldati nel Kursk

epa11568423 Russian Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (C) attends a ceremony held as part of a humanitarian convoy, organized by the party, destined to the Russian army and residents of the Kursk region, at the Lenin State Farm near Moscow, Russia, 28 August 2024. The 128th humanitarian convoy from the Russian Communist party and the All-Russian protest movement headquarters is due to deliver food, medicine, medical equipment, military equipment and vehicles to the Kursk region. Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been ongoing in the Kursk region since 06 August 2024 following a Ukrainian military incursion into the Russian border region. Russian authorities have introduced a 'counter-terrorist operation' and federal emergency regimes in the region, and more than 121,000 people have been resettled from nine border areas. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV