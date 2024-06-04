Kiev, Mosca ha attaccato 2.200 volte nelle ultime 24 ore
epa11174977 The site of an overnight shock drone attack on a private factory in south Ukrainian city of Odesa, 23 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 3 people died during that attack. Russia launched 31 shock drones on the South and Central regions and 23 of them were shot down as the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO 44646
ROMA, 04 GIU - Nelle ultime 24 ore le forze russe hanno attaccato 2.200 volte contro posizioni, città e villaggi ucraini: ha dichiarato Andriy Kovaliov, portavoce dello stato maggiore ucraino, citato da Ukrinform. "Gli occupanti russi hanno lanciato tre attacchi missilistici contro le posizioni delle truppe ucraine e le aree popolate utilizzando 8 missili, 62 attacchi aerei, tra cui 56 bombe aeree guidate, hanno effettuato 2.200 attacchi, di cui 128 con l'uso di sistemi missilistici", ha affermato, aggiungendo che l'esercito del Cremlino ha perso nell'ultimo giorno 1.290 soldati, portando le perdite totali a circa 512.420.
