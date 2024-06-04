Kiev, Mosca ha attaccato 2.200 volte nelle ultime 24 ore

epa11174977 The site of an overnight shock drone attack on a private factory in south Ukrainian city of Odesa, 23 February 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 3 people died during that attack. Russia launched 31 shock drones on the South and Central regions and 23 of them were shot down as the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/IGOR TKACHENKO 44646