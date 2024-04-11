Kiev, missili russi uccidono sette civili a Odessa e Kharkiv
epa11222535 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working on the site of a damaged civilian infrastructure object after a double rocket attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 15 March 2024. After rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack, the location was struck by a second rocket attack, in which at least one rescuer was killed. At least 16 people died and 53 others were injured following the Russian rocket attack in Odesa, according to the Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT 46832 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 11 APR - I vasti e ripetuti attacchi russi durante la notte e al mattino con missili balistici e droni sulle città dell'Ucraina meridionale hanno provocato la morte di quattro civili, tra cui una bambina di 10 anni a Odessa, mentre a Kharkiv somo rimaste uccise una ragazza di 14 anni e due donne di 43 e 59 anni. Lo riferiscono i governatori delle due regioni citati da Unian. Il capo dell'amministrazione militare di Odessa Oleg Kiper ha dichiarato che quattro persone sono in gravi condizioni, altre cinque sono in condizioni moderate e altri hanno ferite leggere.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti