Kiev, 'la situazione militare si è notevolmente deteriorata'
epa11269481 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian combat work of crews of SA 2C5 â€˜Hyacinth-Sâ€™ of â€˜Vostokâ€™ (East) troops against Ukrainian troops at an undisclsoed location on South-Donetsk direction in the Russian controlled part of Ukraine, Donetsk region, 10 April 2024. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, crews of 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery units are conducting counter-battery combat, striking at Ukrainian army ammunition depots and strongholds.Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
KIEV, 13 APR - La situazione militare sul fronte orientale dell'Ucraina si è "notevolmente deteriorata" per Kiev, secondo quanto ha ammesso il comando militare ucraino. "La situazione sul fronte orientale si è notevolmente deteriorata negli ultimi giorni", ha dichiarato sul suo canale Telegram il comandante delle forze armate ucraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, constatando una "intensificazione", dopo le elezioni presidenziali russe, dell'offensiva delle forze di Mosca, la cui spinta si concentra in direzione di Chasiv Iar, nella regione di Bakhmut, nel Donetsk. Sysrsky ha aggiunto comunque che le zone "più problematiche" per l'Ucraina "sono state rinforzate", anche con mezzi di difesa antiaerea.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti