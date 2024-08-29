Kiev, i russi controllano il 40% di Chasiv Yar

epa11457673 A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows an aerial view of the damaged Novyy district where the 24 Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo held the position the previous month in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 04 July 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Press service of 24 Mechanized brigade handout HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES