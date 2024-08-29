Kiev, i russi controllano il 40% di Chasiv Yar
epa11457673 A handout picture made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows an aerial view of the damaged Novyy district where the 24 Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo held the position the previous month in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 04 July 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Press service of 24 Mechanized brigade handout HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 29 AGO - Le forze russe controllano circa il 40% della città strategica di Chasiv Yar, nel Donetsk. Lo riferisce Andriy Polukhin, portavoce della 24a Brigata meccanizzata ucraina, citato da Rbc-Ucraina. "Al momento, il nemico controlla la parte della città fino al canale. Questa è circa il 40% della città", ha detto Polukhin spiegando che se Chasiv Yar viene catturata, le forze russe otterranno un vantaggio tattico sulle alture sopra le città di Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka e Kramatorsk, così come sulle rotte logistiche ucraine. Secondo Polukhin Chasiv Yar è stata distrutta in modo simile a Bakhmut e Avdiivka. "Sono solo rovine", ha detto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti