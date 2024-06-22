Kiev, danneggiate infrastrutture energetiche

epa11047839 People stand in an area overlooking smoke rising over the city after shelling hit Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 29 December 2023, amid the Russian invasion. At least 12 people have died and dozens more injured after Russia launched a wave of airstrikes across Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said on 29 December. Strikes were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other Ukrainian cities. In the Ukrainian captital Kyiv, the districts of Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi came under fire killing at least two people and injuring 18 others, the Ukrainian Ministry of the Internal Affairs wrote on telegram. President Zelensky said that around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with 'the majority of them being shot down'. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK