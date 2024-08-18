Kiev, colpito un altro ponte nella regione di Kursk

epa11553566 A volunteer, father of a fallen Ukrainian soldier, and his granddaughter distribute watermelons and food to servicemen on a road in the Sumy region near the border with Russia, Ukraine, 17 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the Staff meeting on 15 August 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO