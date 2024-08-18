Kiev, colpito un altro ponte nella regione di Kursk
epa11553566 A volunteer, father of a fallen Ukrainian soldier, and his granddaughter distribute watermelons and food to servicemen on a road in the Sumy region near the border with Russia, Ukraine, 17 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the Staff meeting on 15 August 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
AA
ROMA, 18 AGO - L'aeronautica militare ucraina ha colpito un altro ponte sul fiume Seim nella regione russa di Kursk. Lo ha annunciato su Telegram il comandante dell'aeronautica militare ucraina, il tenente generale Mykola Oleshchuk, riferisce Ukrinform. "Direzione Kursk. Un altro ponte in meno!" ha scritto. Secondo Oleshchuk, "gli aerei dell'aeronautica continuano a privare il nemico delle capacità logistiche con attacchi aerei di precisione, il che influisce in modo significativo sul corso delle operazioni di combattimento". Il ponte, che si troverebbe vicino al villaggio di Zvanoe. Non è chiaro se sia stato distrutto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti