Kiev, colpito posto di comando russo nella regione di Belgorod
epa11336004 A handout photo made available on the telegram channel of Russia's Governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov shows Russian rescuers removing debris at the site of a damaged residential building following shelling in Belgorod, Russia, 12 May 2024. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Belgorod came under an attack from the Ukrainian side, adding that air defense systems downed six missiles and six rockets, and an apartment building in Russia's Belgorod was damaged by fragments of a downed Ukrainian Tochka-U missile. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLADKOV TELEGRAMM CHANNEL HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 23 GIU - Le forze di difesa ucraine hanno attaccato con successo il posto di comando del reggimento di fucili a motore a Belgorod, sul territorio della Russia. Lo ha reso noto lo stato maggiore di Kiev, citato dal Rbc-Ukraine. L'operazione è stata condotta sall'Aeronautica militare in collaborazione con altri componenti dell'esercito ucraino."Sono state registrate esplosioni. L'obiettivo è stato colpito con successo", riferisce lo stato maggiore.
