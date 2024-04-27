Kiev, 'colpiti un aeroporto militare e 2 raffinerie in Russia'

epa11089526 A still image taken from a handout video provided Â by the Russian Emergencies Ministry Press-Service shows Russian firefighters extinguishing a fire following a reported drone attack on the territory of the Klintsevskaya oil depot, near Bryansk, Bryansk region, Russia, 19 January 2024. Oil storage tanks caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, Russia's Bryansk region, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz wrote on telegram, adding that there were no casualties in the incident. Some 32 residents of the private sector were temporarily evacuated and more than 140 people were deployed to fight the fire. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES