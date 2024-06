Kiev, blackout 'forzati in aumento nelle prossime settimane

epaselect epa11241766 Cars transit along a road among residential buildings in the dark during a blackout in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 24 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv was left without electricity and disrupted water supply as a result of Russian shelling of Ukraine on 22 March. Currently, up to 200,000 consumers in the city are cut off services as a result of shelling, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said as city authorities have begun to schedule emergency power cuts from 25 to 31 March. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV