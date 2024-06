Kiev, blackout di oltre 4 ore, centrali molto danneggiate

epa11384746 A ray of light from a flashlight is seen on a building's wall in a residential area during an electricity blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, 01 June 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Ukraine started cutting electricity following Russian rocket and drone shelling of critical infrastructure in several areas of Ukraine the previous night. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO