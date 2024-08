Kiev, 'attaccata base russa, distrutti 3 aerei e danneggiati 5'

epa11551616 Smoke rises following the shelling of Galaktika shopping centre in downtown of Donetsk, Russia, 16 August 2024. The number of victims as a result of the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Galaktika shopping centre in Donetsk has grown to 11, the press service of the DPR Ministry of Health reports. According to Pushilin, the area of ​​the fire in the Galaktika shopping center exceeded 10 thousand square meters. He added that there is a teenager among the victims, and information about the wounded continues to come in. Firefighters are unable to begin extinguishing the fire due to ongoing shelling of the surrounding area. The head of the DPR confirmed that rescuers are moving to a safe distance from the building due to the operational situation. He also reported damage to the building of the Central City Hospital No. 14. EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA